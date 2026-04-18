Santa Barbara man faces kidnapping charges

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara man is facing kidnapping and domestic battery charges.

The Santa Barbara Police Department said Felix Hernandez attacked a victim before going on the run Thursday.

After the attack, police said Hernandez realized he was being watched and fled the scene.

When they responded, police said they provided aid to the victim.

At around 3:45 p.m., officers found Hernandez asleep in his car near Highway 101 and West Micheltorena Street.

Police said Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

He is facing multiple felonies, including domestic battery and kidnapping.