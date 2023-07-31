Santa Barbara man found guilty of second-degree murder stemming from hotel room ‘shootout’

A Santa Barbara man was found guilty of second-degree murder for killing a man in Goleta in February of 2022, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

In addition to second-degree murder, Isaiah Ramirez Alexander, 36, was found guilty of other charges including shooting at an inhabited vehicle, residential burglary, commercial burglary and other special allegations and enhancements, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

The charges are related to incidents occurring from Feb. 9, 2022 through Feb. 14, 2022.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Alexander got into a confrontation at Pacifica Suites Hotel in Goleta with 43-year-old Richard Cardona. The confrontation turned violent, according to the district attorney’s office, which led to a shootout inside one of the hotel rooms between Alexander and Cardona.

Alexander chased down a fleeing Cardona and shot him while Cardona was in his vehicle. Alexander fled the scene and attempted to conceal the firearm used in the murder.



Cardona later died at a local hospital, Ashton McIntyre of KSBY previously reported.

The day prior on Feb. 9, Alexander burglarized a residential apartment in Santa Barbara, which the DA’s office said led to the violent confrontation at the Goleta hotel between Alexander and Cardona, who had known each other.

Alexander was arrested on Feb. 14, 2022 at La Quinta Inn, where he was found to be in possession of stolen property.

“Thank you to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s personnel led by Detective Maxwell for superb work on a difficult investigation,” Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch said in the release, “and the Prosecution Team led by Senior Deputy Kevin Weichbrod for their work in holding this individual accountable for his actions.”

Alexander is being held without bail, the DA’s office said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2023 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. in Department 2 where Alexander faces 121 years to life, according to the DA’s release.