Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter in killing of Goleta couple

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Thursday that Eric Mauricio Ramirez-Aguilar pled guilty to all charges following a deadly crash in Goleta.

Ramirez Aguilar, 40, of Santa Barbara pled guilty to felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving while under the influence causing great bodily injury, and fleeing the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

This comes after a crash that occurred on February 9, 2020, where Mary Jane Corral and her husband Adolfo Corral, parents of four, were out walking their dog on Cathedral Oaks Road at 5:20pm. Ramirez-Aguilar, who was intoxicated at the time, swerved off the road while driving his Nissan sedan, struck and killed the couple, and fled the area.

Sentencing for Ramirez-Aguilar is set for February 18, 2022. The district attorney's office says based on his guilty pleas to all the counts alleged, he faces a maximum of 17 years 8 months in state prison.