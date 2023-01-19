Santa Barbara men arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 'innocent bystander'

Multiple arrests were made Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in the Santa Barbara area late last year.

Santa Barbara police say they believe the victim, identified as Robert Dion Gutierrez, 52, of Camarillo was an innocent bystander at the time of the Dec. 9, 2022 shooting that happened around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Boulevard.

Police say Gutierrez was taken to the hospital and died 11 days later as a result of being shot.

Thursday, police announced the arrests of four Santa Barbara men they say are believed to be involved in the shooting, which has been classified as a homicide. The suspects are connected to a local criminal street gang, according to police.

They’ve been identified as Jiram Tenorio Ramon, 22, Ricardo Tomas Jauregui Moreno Jr., 20, Christopher Dave Miranda, 21, and James Lee Rosborough, 21.

Information sent out by Santa Barbara police on social media Thursday about police activity that asked people to stay away from certain locations was due to the arrests being made, police said, adding that a16-year-old was also found to be in possession of a gun and was booked at the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall in Santa Maria.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Santa Barbara police at (805) 882-8900 or the detective bureau at (805) 897-2343.

Police say they are not releasing any additional information at this time.