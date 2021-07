Santa Barbara Police have deemed two deaths in Santa Barbara to be a double suicide, the department says.

On July 9, 2021, officers and detectives responded to a suspicious death investigation at a home on Arbolado Rd.

They found an elderly married couple dead inside the home. Bernd Storch, 82, and Miyako Storch, 87, were both found with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

After investigating the deaths, officers say they do not suspect foul play.