Santa Barbara police looking for at-risk missing man along waterfront area

Santa Barbara police are asking for the public's help as they search for an at-risk missing man.

Police say Benjamin Tolmach, 26, was last seen near upper Shoreline Drive at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

He is believed to be on foot along the waterfront corridor or Milpas Street area.

Police say Tolmach is autistic. He is described as approximately 6' tall and 180 pounds with light brown, curly hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, green athletic shorts, and running shoes.

Anyone who has seen Tolmach or has information about his location is urged to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 882-8900.