Santa Barbara police serve search warrant at South Alisos St. home

Santa Barbara Police Department
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jul 28, 2022
A man was arrested after a search warrant was served at a Santa Barbara home Thursday morning.

The Santa Barbara Police Department says officers, detectives and its Special Weapons and Tactics Team were involved in executing the search warrant a residence in the 100 block of South Alisos Street.

According to the police department, one man was arrested and taken back to the police station for questioning.

The incident is still under investigation and police say they are not releasing additional information at this time.

