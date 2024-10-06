Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. swings into Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The American Cancer Society–Central Coast is teaming up with Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. to host a free community event on October 12.

In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event hopes, in a fun-filled setting, to teach the importance of early cancer detection and support for those affected by breast cancer.

Attendees can participate in parkour sessions, trapeze lessons, a trapeze talent showcase, and tacos all for free. There will also be Breast Cancer Awareness activities and attendees can make donations to support research and patient needs.

“Flying trapeze teaches people about overcoming fear, and that courage is something the ACS represents every day. Together, we can raise awareness and support, all while having fun as a community,” said Randy Kohn, Santa Barbara Trapeze Co co-founder.

The all-ages, free community event will be held at 131 E. Haley St. from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. For more information, contact hello@sbtrapezeco.com.