Santa Margarita man found guilty for sex crimes against children

A Santa Margarita man faces 90 years-to-life in state prison after he was convicted on eight counts of sex crimes against children on Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced.

Michael Anthony Brians, 60, of Santa Margarita, was found guilty of eight felony sex crimes against three children on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

During the trial, two additional victims were allowed to testify about how Brians abused them as children, although the acts were unable to be charged against Brians because the statute of limitations had expired.

Their testimony was allowed under Evidence Code 1108 as a prior instance of sexual abuse, Dow said.

All victims were female and were children when the sex crimes occurred.

The crimes occurred from 1983 to 2016, officials say.

"We thank the jury for their efforts in this sensitive and emotional case," Dow said in a statement, "The survivors demonstrated remarkable courage by reporting the crimes which encouraged other survivors to come forward. We commend these women for their strength to testify and their support which was necessary to bring this predator to justice. This conviction should encourage other survivors of sexual assault to report the conduct to law enforcement."

Brians is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Judge Jacquelyn H. Duffy will preside.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office investigated the case with the aid of the District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation.

Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker prosecuted the case.