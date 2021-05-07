Santa Maria-area florists busy ahead of Mother's Day weekend

In Santa Maria, flower sales are booming ahead of Mother’s Day weekend.

Places like Rose of Sharon and the Flower Carriage say many orders have been coming in.

Many Santa Maria-area florists get their flowers from local growers, but others come from out of the country.

Flower Carriage owner Susanna Cardel recommends people get their Mother’s Day orders in as soon as possible.

“We’re doing very good this year. I believe it’s gonna be like extra people ordering, sometimes double for Mother’s Day. We’re going to be pretty good. I’m 100 percent sure it’s gonna be sold out.”

Skyline Flower in Nipomo is also selling flowers until Mother’s Day.

