Santa Maria bank robbed at knifepoint, police seek help to identify suspect

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

Police say the Community West Bank on E. Betteravia Rd. was robbed by a man with a knife before business hours on Monday. The robber reportedly forced his way into the bank at about 8:15 a.m. and held employees at knifepoint before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash. None of the employees were injured.

By the time officers arrived at the bank, the robber had left the area. However, police say surveillance video captured images of the suspect and his vehicle.

The suspect is described as approximately 5'8" tall with a heavy build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a surgical mask, blue jeans, brown shoes, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a red and white flannel jacket.

Santa Maria Police Department Surveillance image of the suspect in an armed robbery at the Community West Bank in Santa Maria on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Police say he was driving a gray 2015 Ford F150 extended cab, long-bed pickup. The truck had a black construction-style "headache" rack and fixed running boards. Investigators believe the truck is from the Southern California area.

Santa Maria Police Department Surveillance image of the vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect in an armed robbery at the Community West Bank in Santa Maria on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

The suspect was reportedly last seen near Conserve Fuel at Bradley and Betteravia roads about five minutes after the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect and his vehicle is asked to contact SMPD Detective Ivan Swenson at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1648 or the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

