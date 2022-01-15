Watch
Santa Maria celebrates its culinary culture in month-long event

Posted at 6:28 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 21:28:38-05

The 2022 Dine Out Santa Maria Style celebration takes place from January 14 through February 13.

The month-long event highlights Santa Maria Valley culinary culture through local restaurants and a Craft Cocktail Contest.

Each special menu item will cost $20.22.

Participating businesses include:

  • Blast 825 Brewery
  • The Century Room at the Historic Santa Maria Inn
  • Charcuter’Dee & Fromagerie
  • Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill
  • Cubanissimo Café
  • Fire Grill
  • The Maker’s Son
  • Maya Mexican Restaurant
  • Me-n-Eds Pizzeria and Craft House-Santa Maria
  • Moxie Café
  • The Salty Brigade Kitchen
  • Straw Hat Pizza
  • Trattoria Uliveto
  • Vintner’s Bar and Grill

Craft Cocktail Contest Participants include:

  • Blast 825 Brewery
  • The Century Room
  • Cubanissimo Café
  • The Maker’s Son
  • Maya Mexican Restaurant
  • Me-n-Eds Pizzeria And Craft House
  • The Salty Brigade Kitchen
  • Vintner’s Bar & Grill

For a complete list of menu items, visit Santa Maria Valley's website.

