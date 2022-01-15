Santa Maria celebrates its culinary culture in month-long event

The 2022 Dine Out Santa Maria Style celebration takes place from January 14 through February 13.
The month-long event highlights Santa Maria Valley culinary culture through local restaurants and a Craft Cocktail Contest.
Each special menu item will cost $20.22.
Participating businesses include:
- Blast 825 Brewery
- The Century Room at the Historic Santa Maria Inn
- Charcuter’Dee & Fromagerie
- Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill
- Cubanissimo Café
- Fire Grill
- The Maker’s Son
- Maya Mexican Restaurant
- Me-n-Eds Pizzeria and Craft House-Santa Maria
- Moxie Café
- The Salty Brigade Kitchen
- Straw Hat Pizza
- Trattoria Uliveto
- Vintner’s Bar and Grill
Craft Cocktail Contest Participants include:
- Blast 825 Brewery
- The Century Room
- Cubanissimo Café
- The Maker’s Son
- Maya Mexican Restaurant
- Me-n-Eds Pizzeria And Craft House
- The Salty Brigade Kitchen
- Vintner’s Bar & Grill
For a complete list of menu items, visit Santa Maria Valley's website.