Santa Maria Elks Rodeo wraps up its festivities after delays due to COVID-19

Today was the fourth and final day of the 78th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, which included a concert and last horseback riding spectacles.

Organizers say many people were excited for the rodeo to return after being gone for a year and a half due to the pandemic.

"Man it's been great, you know from Thursday night, our turnout has been great I've had people come over and shaking my hand and thanking us for having the rodeo this year,” said Peter Sterling, president of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. “The support from our community and our fans and everything has just been tremendous.”

The event is typically held in June, but the Board says the dates are pushed back for public safety.

The Elks Rodeo is one of the most popular events for the Santa Maria Valley and a beloved tradition for community members for almost eight decades.