Santa Maria Fairpark appoints new CEO

The Santa Maria Fairpark has appointed Caitlin Miller as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The Fairpark says Miller is a familiar face to the community, having attended Righetti High School, Cal Poly and working as the demand manager for Eat Smart in Guadalupe.

“I have a desire to promote the further development of agriculture and foster a strong community for family and friends to learn and grow,” said Miller, who also serves as the California Women in Agriculture secretary.

Miller will be helping the Fairpark, also known as the 37th District Agriculture Association, gear up for the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival at the end of April and the Santa Barbara County Fair this summer.

They’re two big events for the Fairpark, which took a major financial hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fairpark says Miller will be working closely with the board of directors, staff and community members in the coming weeks.