Santa Maria High School Link Crew welcomes more than 740 freshmen

More than 740 incoming freshmen received an introduction to what student life will be like at Santa Maria High School on Wednesday, August 10th.

The Class of 2026 Orientation, which kicked off at 8 a.m. and ended at 11:30 a.m., involved nearly 100 Link Crew student leaders who guided the new Saints through the event by highlighting the school’s social and learning environment.

Students also had their pictures taken for ID cards, picked up schedules, laptops and enjoyed a school tour.

“I’m excited," said incoming student Briseida Gonzalez in a press release. “High school is important and I’m going to do my best.’’

Santa Maria High School's fall semester starts Thursday, August 11th with classes beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Back-to-school night will be on Thursday, August 25th from 5 to 7 p.m.