Santa Maria Junior CEO program launches business booths

A six-week digital course called Junior CEO, put on by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce held its business launch day on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

It teaches kids the basics of starting their own business, and the kids were finally able to showcase their booths at the Santa Maria Town Center.

"My favorite part was probably being right here and selling shaved ice," said Alessandro, a junior CEO program participant.

This year's theme was opening a business that focused on selling strawberry-themed desserts.

"We walk them through things like how to market their business, how to create their own logo, how to do cost models, how to break even or how to make a profit and they really learn all the ins and outs of being a successful business owner," Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Director of member and community engagement Molly Schiff said.

The final session of the program will consist of a graduation and celebration event where the kids are able to view the results of their business journey.

It will also serve as an introduction to career awareness and preparation courses that are available through local school districts.

Another session of the program is scheduled to be held in the Fall.