Santa Maria man arrested following investigation into possible shooting

A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday evening following an investigation into a possible shooting.

The Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) says officers responded to the 100 block of East Bunny Avenue around 6:37 p.m. after receiving a report of a fight and possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the people who called 911, who stated they observed two individuals fighting and later heard the sound of breaking glass followed by gunshots.

According to police, officers later located two shattered windows at an apartment on the 100 block of East Bunny Avenue.

Officers made multiple attempts to contact the occupants of the apartment before reportedly hearing children crying inside.

SMPD says the officers forced entry into the apartment to ensure their safety.

A protective sweep of the residence was conducted, and no immediate victims were located, according to police.

During the investigation, officers reportedly found multiple spent shell casings and live ammunition inside the residence, along with a .22-caliber firearm.

As a result of the investigation, SMPD says 31-year-old Santa Maria resident Margarito Martinez de la Cruz was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling.

He was booked into the Santa Maria Northern Branch Jail on multiple weapons-related charges, according to police.

At this time, SMPD says there is no ongoing threat to the public and no outstanding suspects.