Santa Maria man arrested for illicit marijuana sales, possibly to minors

A Santa Maria man has been arrested on charges of illicit marijuana sales and a weapons violation, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO).

Authorities say detectives from the Cannabis Compliance Team began their investigation in early March, when they found indications on social media that a subject was selling illicit marijuana in the Santa Maria area.

Based on their investigation, detectives reportedly identified the suspect as 23-year-old Alexis Silviano Vazquez Guzman.

On April 22, SBCSO says detectives served a search warrant at Vazquez Guzman’s residence on the 300 block of East Bunny Avenue in Santa Maria.

As a result, detectives reportedly seized 1,104 THC vaporizer pens/cartridges, 335 pre-rolled cannabis joints, 34 packs of THC edibles, 33 miscellaneous battery packs/pods for THC vaporizer pens, and about three pounds of cannabis flower.

One handgun that was not serialized and approximately $37,597 in cash were also found at the residence, according to officials.

SBCSO says they believe the marijuana products were purchased legally with the intent to resell without a license, often to minors using social media apps.

Vazquez Guzman was arrested and booked at the Northern Branch Jail for several misdemeanors, including possession of marijuana for sale, transportation for sale, possession of a firearm without a serial number, and unsafe storage of a firearm.

The Santa Maria resident was also charged with various felonies, including selling marijuana to a minor and possession with intent to sell to a minor.

Vazquez Guzman has since been released on bail, according to officials.

Following the investigation, SBCSO is encouraging parents and guardians to stay informed and vigilant of their children misusing social media platforms for illegal activities, including the purchase of cannabis products.

Officials suggest taking note of these important signs and tips:



Unfamiliar or slang language in messages: Look for terms like “plugs,” “gas,” “loud,” “trees,” or emojis like the maple leaf, cloud, or a fire. These can be coded references to cannabis. Pay attention to abbreviations like “DM for menu” or “hit me up.”

Sudden increase in privacy or secretiveness online: Watch for changes in device use— quickly closing screens, deleting messages, or using secret accounts (“finstas” — fake Instagrams) and encrypted apps (e.g., Telegram, Snapchat, Wickr). Unusual patterns like staying up much later to "talk to friends" could also be a clue.

Unexpected cash transactions or use of payment apps: Keep an eye on unfamiliar transactions through apps like CashApp, Venmo, or even gift cards. Watch for sudden requests for cash or unexplained disappearance of money or valuables.

Packages arriving at home with no clear origin: Cannabis products are often delivered discreetly by mail. Be cautious if your child receives unmarked packages, especially if they seem overly eager to intercept deliveries.

Changes in behavior, appearance, or health: Look for signs of cannabis use— bloodshot eyes, unusual smells on clothing or in their room, increased appetite (“the munchies”), lethargy, or shifts in mood and motivation.

Access to vape pens or edibles: Many cannabis products marketed on social media look like regular candy, baked goods, or ordinary vape pens. If you find unfamiliar edibles or vape pens with no nicotine labeling, it could indicate cannabis use.

SBCSO also provides some tips for how parents or guardians can respond to the issue:

Talk early and often: Open, judgment-free conversations about drug use are proven to be effective.

Stay involved: Know your child’s friends, monitor their social media use, and keep devices out of bedrooms overnight.

Set expectations: Make it clear what your family’s rules and consequences are regarding drug use.

Educate yourself: Understand the slang, products, and platforms your child might be exposed to.

Partner with the school: Stay in touch with teachers, school resource officers, and counselors.

Report concerns: If you suspect illegal activity online, contact local law enforcement.

Officials say anyone with information about illicit marijuana sales can contact the SBCSO Cannabis Compliance Team at (805) 681-4150 or the anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171.