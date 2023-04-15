Santa Maria man arrested on assault with a deadly weapon charges

Santa Maria Police arrested a man they say threatened to kill two people Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm at about 12:20 p.m. on the 700 block of E Meehan Street.

Officers say their investigation lead them to believe the man pointed a firearm at two adult victims and threatened to kill them with it.

The man was identified as Eric Locksley, 30, of Santa Maria.

Santa Maria Police Dept. Eric Locksley

Detectives with the department took over the investigation and a search warrant was issued for Locksley's home.

The Santa Maria Police Department's Detective Bureau took over the investigation which resulted in arrest and search warrants being issued for Locksley and his residence.

The warrant was issued at about 3:00 a.m. Saturday with the assistance of the department's SWAT Team at a home on the 1100 block of Hilltop Drive.

Police say Locksley and an acquaintance, 30-year-old Rafael Lua Valencia, were both arrested during the warrant search.

Locksley was booked on assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats charges related to the Meehan incident.

Valencia was booked on an outstanding felony warrant for resisting a police officer out of Yuba County.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Santiago at (805) 928 - 3781 ext. 1362 or the SMPD Communications Center (805) 928 - 3781 ext. 2277.