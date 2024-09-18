Santa Maria man hospitalized while in custody, dies after court-ordered release

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of a Santa Maria man who was hospitalized while in custody.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office say the 40-year-old man was booked by police at the Northern Branch Jail on a felony warrant for violating the terms of his probation, as well as for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

He went through a medical screening when he arrived at the facility, but staff did not notice any concerning health-related issues.

Shortly after the man was processed for intake, a custody deputy saw him lose consciousness and fall to the ground.

Custody staff and medical personnel immediately treated the man who temporarily regained consciousness at the jail.

He was then transported to Marian Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery within hours of being admitted.

County officials say the man's condition did not improve while he was at the hospital.

He did not regain consciousness and remained in Sheriff's custody until Sept. 13, 2024, when he was court-ordered to be released.

This Tuesday, the man passed away at Marian Hospital early in the morning.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says more information will become available once the man's family members have been notified and the investigation into his death is complete.