Santa Maria man killed by drunk driver near Cholame 'Y', CHP says

A Santa Maria man was killed by a drunk driver east of Paso Robles late Saturday evening.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Adan Reyes of Paso Robles was driving his 2014 Dodge Ram eastbound on Highway 46 E, just west of Davis Rd. when he drifted into oncoming traffic at 11:50 p.m.

Reyes then crashed head-on with a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driving westbound, killing the driver, identified as 41-year-old Alejandro AngelesPacheco of Santa Maria, and injuring two other female passengers in Angeles-Pacheco's car, authorities said.

According to a report, the Dodge rolled over onto the passenger side and the Chevrolet veered off the roadway.

AngelesPacheco was pronounced dead on scene.

CHP officers said Reyes was driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested on scene.

Reyes was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Highway 46 E is back open after being closed for several hours as officers investigated the fatal crash.

