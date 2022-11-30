Santa Maria man sues police department over 2018 arrest

A Santa Maria man has filed a lawsuit in federal court over an alleged standoff with police in 2018.

The suit claims the City of Santa Maria, the police department, and several officers violated John Bright's civil rights during an arrest and subsequent search of his house.

Bright claims several firearms were illegally seized and damaged during the search.

Bright was arrested outside his house after neighbors called the police saying they heard shots fired and an argument between Bright and his wife.

He was charged with resisting arrest but those charges were later dropped.

Bright also claims he has permanent injuries after being hit by a less-than-lethal round fired by police.

The City of Santa Maria has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The suit seeks damages but does not specify an amount.