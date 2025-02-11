Watch Now
Santa Maria man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder arrested after standoff

santa maria standoff.jpg
KSBY
Santa Maria Police officers remain on-scene following a standoff with a wanted man at a home in the 700 block of E. El Camino Street on Monday, February 10, 2025.
A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday afternoon after a two-and-a-half hour-long standoff with police.

Alexis Perez-Alcantar, 22, was wanted on suspicion of assaulting a family member, attempting to assault multiple people with a knife, vandalism, and brandishing a firearm during a family dispute Sunday night in the 1700 block of S. Depot Street.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, officers were unable to locate Perez-Alcantar following the incident Sunday night. At about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, they received information that he was at a home in the 700 block of E. El Camino Street.

When officers arrived, Perez-Alcantar reportedly barricaded himself in the garage. All other occupants in the home were able to get out safely, according to police.

Perez-Alcantar eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Alexis Perez-Alcantar background.jpg
Alexis Perez-Alcantar

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, assault, and vandalism. His bail was set at $1 million.

