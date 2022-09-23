Santa Maria man arrested for possession of meth during traffic stop

San Luis Obispo police arrested two men during a traffic stop, one for stealing tequila, and another for possessing meth for sale and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Officers responded to the BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road Thursday evening around 7:46 p.m. for a theft in progress, police said.

Samuel Zamora, 58, of Santa Maria, allegedly stole several hundred dollars of tequila and left with a Cadillac waiting nearby, officials said.

Police conducted a traffic stop after they arrived on the scene and saw the suspect's car leaving the parking lot.

Officers found Zamora in the car with the bottles of stolen tequila.

They also found two other people in the car. Patrick Duncan, a known 43-year-old gang member, and Angelena Estrada, 47. Both Duncan and Estrada were from Santa Maria.

During the investigation, police found that Duncan, who was identified as the driver, had a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in his waistband. He also had a quarter pound of meth on his body.

Police said they also found Estrada in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Both Zamora and Duncan were arrested and booked into SLO County Jail. Zamora was arrested for warrants and shoplifting. Duncan was arrested for possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of meth for sale and felon in possession of a firearm.

Estrada was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth.

