Santa Maria Police arrest 18-year-old on firearm charges

Santa Maria Police arrested a teenager for carrying a loaded gun Friday night.

Officers were patrolling the 600 block of West Lemon Street around 11:42 p.m. on August 28 when they spotted a group drinking in an alley. Several people ran when they saw police.

Police arrested 18-year-old Luis Alejandro Garcia-Martinez on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and resisting an officer.

The arrest happened during a gang suppression patrol targeting recent activity in the area.