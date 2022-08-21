Santa Maria police conduct second DUI checkpoint, arrests 10 people

Santa Maria police conducted a DUI checkpoint on Saturday, where officers say they arrested 10 people.

The Santa Maria Police Department says one driver was arrested for DUI.

The checkpoint was held at the 1400 block of S. Broadway from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Officers cited 10 drivers for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

264 vehicles were screened and no drivers were arrested for other criminal charges.

The Santa Maria Police Department says it will continue to hold additional DUI and driver’s license checkpoints in the upcoming months.