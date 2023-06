Santa Maria Police have located an adult reported missing earlier this month.

On June 19, 33-year-old Vanessa Ruvalcaba was reported missing.

Investigators said her vehicle was found parked at the Santa Maria Airport and she reportedly has not been responding to family or friends via telephone or text message.

Ruvalcaba has since been safely located by detectives, who are in contact with Vanessa and her family.

No word from police on when and where she was located.