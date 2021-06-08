Police make arrest in deadly Santa Maria shooting

An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting in Santa Maria over Memorial Day weekend.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday, May 30, when Santa Maria police were called to the area of Boone and Curryer where they found a man in the street who had been shot and killed.

Police on Tuesday said evidence led them to identify an 18-year-old suspect.

Fernando Cervantes Camarillo was arrested late Monday night at his home and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Bail is set at $2 million.

Police say they believe Camarillo and others assaulted the victim, identified as Rafael Santos Toribio, 38, of Santa Maria, and then shot him.

Police say it’s still being investigated whether gang involvement may have played a role in the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Santa Maria police at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277 or the tip line at (805) 928-3781, ext. COPS (2677).

