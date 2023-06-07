Santa Maria residents killed in Hwy 1 crash near Lompoc

Three people killed in a crash on Highway 1 near Lompoc Tuesday have been identified by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office as Adelina Cortez Olea, 48, Zeferino Chavez Martinez, 47, and Rosalva Chavez Cortez, 28, all from Santa Maria.

They were all in a 2008 Kia that the California Highway Patrol says crossed into oncoming traffic before it collided with a 2017 Chevy shortly before 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes south of Constellation Road.

The driver of the Chevy, identified as a 52-year-old Lompoc man, and his passenger, a 19-year-old man also from Lompoc, were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officers said.

CHP says drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash at this time and it appears everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Hinojosa with CHP’s Buellton office at (805) 688-5551.