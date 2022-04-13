Santa Maria restaurant reopens a year after fire

A Santa Maria restaurant damaged by fire last year is back open.

Workers at the Swiss Restaurant & Bar, located at 516 N. Broadway, say the the fire started on the outside, near the back of the building and outdoor serving area in the early-morning hours of March 24, 2021.

The fire was reportedly considered to be arson.

The owner is excited to be welcoming customers once again.

“We feel very excited and very blessed to finally be reopened and we look forward to seeing all of our customers coming back,” said owner Joanne Plemmons.

The business is also currently hiring.