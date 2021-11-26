Santa Maria school district seeks public input in search for new superintendent

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District (SMBSD) Board of Education is asking for community input as it prepares to select a new superintendent.

Current Superintendent Luke Ontiveros plans to retire at the end of December 2021.

The school board is asking the public to weigh in on the qualities and skills they're looking for in a new superintendent.

An online survey in both English and Spanish is open now through Friday, Dec. 3.

Questions include: What do you see as the strengths of the district? What is important for the next superintendent to know about our community? What leadership experiences are most important for the next superintendent to have?

Responses are anonymous.

The school board reportedly hopes to select a new superintendent by early spring.

To access the survey in English, click here.

To access the survey in Spanish, click here.

Anyone with questions about the survey or who needs assistance can call the SMBSD Office of Family Engagement at (805) 361-8117.

More information on the process for hiring a new superintendent is available on the school district's website.