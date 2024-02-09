Watch Now
Santa Maria woman sentenced to state prison for roommate's murder

Posted at 4:28 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 19:29:27-05

A Santa Maria woman was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years plus 25 years to life in state prison for the murder of her roommate.

On December 3, 2018, Kimberly Lynn Machleit and her boyfriend, Donald Anderson, got into an altercation with their roommate, Joseph Govey, in their apartment on Professional Parkway in Santa Maria.

Machleit shot Govey with a shotgun. She, Anderson and another roommate then disposed of Govey's body in a water hazard at Blacklake Golf Course in Nipomo.

Govey's body was discovered in 2020.

Machleit was arrested and charged with his murder.

Following a trial in December 2023, a jury found her guilty.

Anderson is currently serving a sentence of 10 years and 8 months after pleading guilty to related charges.

