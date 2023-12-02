Santa Maria woman found guilty of murder for 2018 killing

A Santa Maria woman was convicted this week of murder for the death of a man whose remains were found in a lake at a Nipomo golf course.

In September 2020, 53-year-old Joseph Martin Govey's body was found at Blacklake Golf Resort.

Detectives believed he was killed and his body dismembered in Santa Maria in December 2018 before the remains were dropped in the lake.

Shortly after the discovery, Kimberly Machleit was arrested on suspicion of Govey's murder.

A jury on Wednesday found Machleit guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm causing death.

She faces a sentence of 50 years to life in prison and will be back in court on January 9.

Two other people were also arrested in connection with Govey's murder.

Donald Anderson was charged with being an accessory to the crime. He is currently serving time at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe.

Benjamin Mersai has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.