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Santa Maria Strawberry Festival kicks off Friday

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SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival kicked off Friday, officially marking the start of strawberry season.

The three-day weekend event features live music, cooking demonstrations, educational and wildlife exhibits, a traditional carnival and strawberry tastings.

Festival vendor Ana Yvarra said the event is great for the local economy.

"It's very good with the economy, it's a very big push so that they can come in," Yvarra said. "I see a lot of very good rides. It's very different. I hope customers notice the difference and they like it."

The festival runs Friday, April 24 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26 from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

You can find more information here.

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