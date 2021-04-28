Watch
Santa Maria students host fundraiser for local crisis center

SMJUHSD
Students team up with taco truck owner to raise money for Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Posted at 2:23 PM, Apr 28, 2021
Pioneer Valley High School students teamed up with a local food truck owner to raise money for abuse victims.

Students from the SHARe Club (Safe, Healthy, Adolescent Relationships) joined with Vaqueras Taco Truck owner Omar Sanchez to raise money for the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center.

In a joint effort, the sales raised $1,400 for the center and to support Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month.

The event took place Monday night on April 26 along the 900 block of North Broadway in Santa Maria.

“I was proud to see our club work together, smile while stressed, and have confidence in each other,’’ said SHARe Club President Monica Lopez. “We are happy to help the people in our community.”

