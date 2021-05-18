Watch
Santa Maria suspicious death labeled homicide

Posted at 3:38 PM, May 18, 2021
Santa Maria police say a man’s death back in March has been ruled a homicide.

Police and firefighters were called to a home on the 400 block of West St. at about 8:30 p.m. March 9. When firefighters arrived, authorities say they found a man with visible traumatic injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts, police say the man died.

Santa Maria police initially called the death suspicious, but said on Tuesday the death has been classified as a homicide.

Detectives say they are preparing their findings for review and analysis by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office. If a determination on filing of charges against any potential suspects is made, police say they will release more information.

The man's name has not yet been released.

