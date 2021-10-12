Santa Maria to host Día de Los Muertos Celebration

Santa Maria will hold a Día de Los Muertos Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 12 to 4p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center.

The family friendly event is free with live entertainment, youth activities, food, and craft vendors for attendees to enjoy.

Día de Los Muertos is a Mexican holiday where families celebrate the lives of their deceased relatives. A common tradition is honoring their ancestors by creating an altar or ofrenda.

Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is seeking residents who would like to participate in the creation of their own ofrenda or will provide a picture of remembrance at the community alter.

They are a crucial part of the event because they are centerpieces of the celebration.

Those interested in creating their altar are encouraged to register online at www.santamariaatplay.org or visit the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

The deadline is Friday, Oct. 15.

Last year the event was online due to COVID-19.