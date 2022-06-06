Santa Maria to welcome second Dutch Bros location

Santa Maria is welcoming its newest coffee shop early Wednesday morning.

Dutch Bros Coffee, an Oregon-based chain, announced the grand opening of the Dutch Bros located at 455 E. Betteravia Rd.

The grand opening will kick off at 5 a.m. June 8. The coffee shop will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The coffee shop was first founded in Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1992. Since then, it has expanded to over 570 locations across the Pacific Northwest and in California.

Dutch Bros has already opened Central Coast locations in Lompoc, at 812 N. H St., in Santa Maria, at 1760 N. Broadway, and in Arroyo Grande, at 1259 E. Grand Ave.

A Dutch Bros location in Nipomo, located at 149 S. Frontage Rd., is under construction.