Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Maria transitioning to weekly organics collection starting 2025

trash .jpg
KSBY News
trash .jpg
Posted
and last updated

Residents in Santa Maria should place their bins out weekly as the city transitions to weekly residential organics collection.

Starting with the new year, organics and trash collection services will happening every week. Both containers should be placed out.

Some residential recycling routes may look a bit different with this new service improvement. You can use the map tool on Santa Maria's official website and check.

Customers can also find any important information or updates in their December utility bills.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg