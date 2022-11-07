Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Maria Valley Chamber invites the community to the fall 2022 Junior CEO Business Launch

Junior CEO Cover Page of Santa Maria Chamber Newsletter.PNG
Santa Maria Valley Chamber
The third cohort of Junior CEO Business Launch Day on Saturday, November 19 at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall
Junior CEO Cover Page of Santa Maria Chamber Newsletter.PNG
Posted at 11:03 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 14:03:17-05

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber invites the public to support the community’s youngest CEOs at the Junior CEO Business Launch at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall on Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each Junior CEO cohort attends five virtual workshops that prepare them to launch their business.

Educational sessions included topics such as business fundamentals, marketing, customer service, money management, and safe food handling procedures.

The program was developed by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce and has been licensed to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber to administer the program locally.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png