Santa Maria's Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is extending its hours of operation from 2 to p.m. from Monday, November 21, through Wednesday, November 23.

The free drop-in activities programmed during these dates include making treats, a basketball tournament, a handball tournament, and a “Friendsgiving” celebration for teens in grades seven through 12.

Beginning on Thursday, December 1, the Youth Center will open Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m.

In observation of the holidays, the Youth Center will be closed on Thursday, November 24 through Friday, November 25, Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2.

In addition, the new Adult Fitness Center hours will change to Monday through Friday 8 to 1:30 p.m., effective Monday, November 28.

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center located at 600 South McClelland Street is a safe and supervised setting where teens engage in recreational activities.

Amenities include an arcade, an art studio, basketball courts, a computer lab, a fitness center, a movie room, musical instruments, and a photo booth.

It is also the hub for many popular programs, including Girls Night In, Teen Treks, Teen Trails, the Great Mystery Series, and leadership clubs like Full STEAM Ahead and Key Club.

Membership is free for teens ages 12 through 18 and attending grades seven through 12.

The McClelland Street Market, within the youth center, offers a variety of hot and pre-packaged foods for purchase from 8 a.m. to closing.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.