Santa Maria's Beard-A-Reno competition kicks off Monday

Beard-A-Reno, a Santa Maria Elks Rodeo tradition, is scheduled to kick off this Monday.

The competition pits local whisker growers against each other in seven categories:



Longest Beard

Blackest Beard

Whitest Beard

Reddest Beard

Best Mustache

Best Attempt

Best All-Around

Winners will be awarded a custom-made silver belt buckle.

Contestants may enter the competition at the Elks Rodeo office located at 2325 Skyway Dr. Suite H in Santa Maria. Entries will be accepted starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 through 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

Entrants must be at least 21 years old and clean-shaven at the time of registration. Mustaches are exempt.

Winners will be announced at a special dinner on Saturday, May 20. Dinner tickets also go on sale starting on February 20. Tickets may be purchased online at elksrec.com.

This will be the 61st year of the Beard-A-Reno competition.

The 2023 Annual Elks Rodeo is scheduled to take place June 1-4.