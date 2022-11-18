Santa Maria's Junior CEO Business Launch event tomorrow

The public is invited to support the community’s youngest CEOs at the Junior CEO Business Launch at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall on Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Event organizers say that will contribute to the future of Santa Maria by providing education and inspiration to our future small business owners.

Each Junior CEO cohort attends five virtual workshops that prepare them to launch their business.

Educational sessions included topics such as business fundamentals, marketing, customer service, money management, and safe food handling procedures.

The program was developed by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce and has been licensed to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber to administer the program locally.