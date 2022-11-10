Watch Now
Santa Maria's Pacific Christian School hosted Veterans Day assembly

Santa Maria's Pacific Christian School hosted a Veterans Day assembly for about 320 students on Thursday, November 10
Students were encouraged to invite a veteran guest. There were about 60 to 70 veterans in attendance.

The assembly was held inside the main auditorium where students read poems in honor of veterans and sang songs.

Bentley Nunes, a fifth-grade student told KSBY at the assembly that she thought it was cool to hear about the hard work that veterans have done.

Rick Bloom, a navy veteran in attendance said, "Veterans Day is a day for us to say thank you."

A special navy veteran speaker presented around 8:45 a.m.

After the assembly ended, there was a red, white and blue brunch afterward.

