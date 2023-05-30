Watch Now
SB County Sheriff's Office investigating death of inmate

KSBY
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:01 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 00:01:45-04

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating an inmate death at the Northern Branch Jail Monday.

Sheriff’s office officials say at 2:19 p.m., a custody deputy and WellPath medical staff member found a male inmate who did not respond to a medical check-in procedure.

They found the inmate unresponsive and not breathing when they entered his cell.

Responding deputies and medical officials called paramedics and began life-saving measures, including performing CPR and administering two rounds of Narcan.

When paramedics arrived they continued life-saving measures but the inmate did not recover.

He was pronounced dead at 2:46 p.m. at the jail. He was not transported to a hospital.

Sheriff’s office officials say they will release the identity of the decent after they notify next-of-kin.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

This is the second death at a SB County Jail this month.

The previous death was on May 26, with sheriff’s officials stating preliminary information indicates the death is likely the result of an opioid overdose.

