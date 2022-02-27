UPDATE: SB Highway 1 reopens after traffic collision near Morro Bay

UPDATE (8:55 P.M.): Caltrans District 5 posted on Twitter that Highway 1 reopened after being closed from 6:46 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. due to a major traffic collision.

Caltrans District 5 is asking drivers to be cautious of emergency responders clearing the scene.

—

CAL Fire SLO responded to a collision involving several vehicles at the intersection of South Highway 1 and San Luisito Creek near Morro Bay at 6:26 p.m. Saturday.

The agency said at least seven patients suffered minor to moderate injuries and were transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and French Hospital Medical Center.

According to Caltrans District 5, the southbound lanes of Highway 1 remain closed while one northbound lane remains open.

California Highway Patrol, San Luis Obispo City Fire Department and Morro Bay City Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Caltrans District 5 there is no estimated time for reopening and recommends travelers to detour to South Bay Boulevard.