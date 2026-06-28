Scam losses for PG&E customers predicted to outpace 2025, company warns

Scammers posing as Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) have been more successful this year than in 2025, according to the utility company.

PG&E said fake QR codes and barcodes sent to customers who answer scam calls have recently contributed to more monetary losses among customers. Customers who fall victim to these scams are projected to lose 30% more money than last year, which was a combined loss of $301,000.

According to PG&E, during or after phone calls, scammers would send a QR code or barcode via email or text to PG&E customers while threatening disconnection from resources. Then, they instruct customers to present the QR code to a cashier at a store or business to make a payment.

In Santa Barbara County, nine scam cases have been reported to PG&E so far this year. There have been three in San Luis Obispo County.

Utility scammers in 2026 so far have taken over $211,000 from PG&E customers, the company said, amounting to $969 lost on average. Reported losses averaged $590 in 2025.

Lead scam investigator for PG&E, Matt Foley, recommends that customers hang up if they receive any calls that demand immediate payment of bills that threaten disconnection, then log onto PG&E's website or call the company's customer service directly to confirm details of their bills.

PG&E listed other signs of potential scams, including when someone requests immediate payment through a prepaid debit card and offers rebates or refunds or shows up at the door to ask to see bills.

Customers can find more information about PG&E scams on pge.com/scams.