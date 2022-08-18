School bus hits fire hydrant in Santa Maria

No injuries were reported when a school bus hit a fire hydrant in Santa Maria Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the incident on the 500 block of East Sunset Ave. just before 9 a.m. after a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus “accidentally backed into a fire hydrant,” according to district spokesperson Kenny Klein.

He says one Pioneer Valley High School student was on the bus at the time but was no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

As of 9:30 a.m., water was still coming from the hydrant.

