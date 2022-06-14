School's out, Central Coast summer camps open their doors

Summer camp is a childhood staple, and after years of COVID-19, summer camps on the Central Coast got used to the ever-changing landscape.

In Paso Robles, Camp Natoma is one of the many camps gearing up to welcome children this summer.

Staff says registration so far is about the same as last year, but they're expecting numbers to keep increasing.

Emily Zbin, the Executive Director of Camp Natoma, told KSBY, “We're about 650 for the summer right now. But we have many more trying in every day. Now that school is ending, we expect most of our sessions will fill in the next couple of weeks.”

Camps with the City of San Luis Obispo are at about an 85-95% capacity so far. With four camps over nine weeks and more than 40 staff members, officials with the city say they will follow County Health and CDC safety guidelines.

Camp Natoma did not have any restrictions last year, and that's still the case this year.

“So the Camp has always been 100% outdoors. But it's even better now,” said Zbin.

Campers sleep, dine, and explore outside.

“We have had wonderful registration since we were allowed to open last season. Given that we are a wilderness outdoor screen-free face-to-face camp. Parents really want their kids outside and having that social interaction,” added Zbin.

Camp Natoma is a sleep away camp that happens six nights a week.