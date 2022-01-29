Search at Pirate's Cove results in arrest of Sacramento Co. escapee

A suspect was taken into custody Friday after a search at Pirate's Cove near Avila Beach.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, authorities were notified Friday afternoon that an inmate had escaped from custody in Sacramento County by cutting off their ankle bracelet and was believed to be in the Pismo Beach or Avila Beach area.

The vehicle associated with the suspect was spotted in the Pirate's Cove parking lot and a search of the area was conducted with help from sheriff's deputies, Harbor Patrol, California Highway Patrol, and the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Sheriff's officials say the suspect was located and arrested without incident at around 4:30 p.m.